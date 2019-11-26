FICTION
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday Books)
2. “My Dear Hamilton: A Novel of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton” by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie (William Morrow and Company)
3. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
4. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (Norton & Co)
5. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
6. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
7. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
9. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Vintage)
10. “Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)
NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Co)
2. “Open Season” by Ben Crump (Amistad Press)
3. “Prayers of the Pious” by Omar Suleiman (Kube Publishing)
4. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “Sam Houston and the Lama Avenger: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
7. “Building Tulsa” by Michael Overall (Tulsa World)
8. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
9. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)
10. “Little Weirds” by Jenny Slate (Little Brown and Company)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14)” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
2. “The Twelve Days of Christmas in Oklahoma (Twelve Days of Christmas in America)” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
3. “The Magnolia Sword: A Ballad of Mulan” by Sherry Thomas (Tu Books)
4. “Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky” by Kwame Mbalia (Rick Riordan Presents)
5. “Sisters First” by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush (Little Brown Books for Young Readers)
6. Wordy Birdy ” by Tammi Sauer (Dragonfly Books)
7. “The Queen of Nothing” by Holly Black (Little Brown Books for Young Readers)
8. “Making a Friend” by Tammi Sauer (Harper Collins)
9. “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost (Dutton Books for Young Readers)
10. “The Grace Year” by Kim Liggett (Wednesday Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.