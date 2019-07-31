FICTION
1. “Hope Rides Again” by Andrew Shaffer (Quirk Books)
2. “Hope Never Dies” by Andrew Shaffer (Quirk Books)
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (GP Putnam’s Sons)
4. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
5. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Co)
6. “The New Girl (Gabriel Allon #19)” by David Silva (Harper)
7. "Tokens of the Lonely: A Cat Carlyle Mystery (Book 2)" by Betsy Randolph (Createspace Independent Publishing Platform)
8. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books)
10. “Big Sky (Jackson Brodie #5)” by Kate Atkinson (Little Brown & Co.
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. “Oklahoma Originals: Early Heroes, Heroines, Villains and Vixens” by Jonita Mullins (History Press)
3. "Oklahoma City Radio (Images of America)" by Michael Dean (Arcadia Publishing)
4. “Game Changer: Oklahoma State University's Gallagher-Iba Arena and Boone Pickens Stadium" by Gary Sparks (Oklahoma Hall of Fame Publishing)
5. "Cold War Oklahoma" by Landry Brewer (History Press)
6. “The Speed of Trust: The One Thing That Changes Everything" by Stephen M. R. Covey and Rebecca R. Merrill (Free Press)
7. “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life” by David Brooks (Random House)
8. “The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World” by Melinda Gates (Flatiron Books)
9. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCollough (Simon and Schuster)
10. “D-Day Girls: The Spies Who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis, and Helped Win World War II" by Sarah Rose (Crown Publishing Group (NY))
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “When Zachary Beaver Came to Town" by Kimberly Willis Holt (Square Fish)
2. "That Was Then, This is Now" by S.E. Hinton (Speak)
3. "The Sign of the Beaver" by Elizabeth George Speare (Houghton Mifflin)
4. "The Watsons Go to Birmingham--1963" by Christopher Paul Curtis (Yearling Books)
5. "The Pigeon Has to Go to School! (Pigeon)" by Mo Willems (HarperCollins)
6. "The Secret of the Dead Albino" by Betsy Randolph (Createspace Independent Publishing Platform)
7. "The Elbow and the Invisible People" by Betsy Randolph (Createspace Independent Publishing Platform)
8. "Where's Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition (Where's Waldo #1)" by Martin Handford (Candlewich Press (MA))
9. “Five Feet Apart” by Rachael Lippincott (Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers)
10. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzar and Bray)