FICTION
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday Books)
2. “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern (Anchor Books)
3. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Vintage)
4. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)
5. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
6. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Vintage)
7. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)
8. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (GP Putnam’s Sons)
10. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Mobituaries” by Mo Rocca (Simon & Schuster)
2. “A Shepherd Looks at Psalm 23” by Phillip Keller (Thomas Nelson)
3. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic Society)
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
7. “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg (Penguin)
8. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel and Grau)
9. “The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom (Grove Press)
10. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Oh, Nuts!” by Tammi Sauer (Bloomsbury U.S.A. Children's Books)
2. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
3. “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)
4. “Dogman: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
5. “Me Want Pet!” by Tammi Sauer (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)
6. “Your Alien” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children's Books)
7. “Your Alien Returns” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children's Books)
8. “Bear Is Awake!: An Alphabet Story” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)
9. “Nugget and Fang Go To School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
10. “Are You Listening?” by Tillie Walden (First Second)