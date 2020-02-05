FICTION
1. “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu (Pantheon Books)
2. “American Dirt” Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
3. “How to Live Safely in a Science Fiction Universe” by Charles Yu (Vintage)
4. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books)
6. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
7. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Vintage)
8. “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin (Morrow)
9. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
10. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Vintage)
2. “The Birth of Loud” by Ian S. Port (Scribner Book Company)
3. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older
Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
4. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel and Grau)
7. “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg (Penguin)
8. “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite” by Peter
Schweizer (Harper)
9. “Deep Creek” by Pam Houston (Norton)
10. “Death in a Promised Land” by Scott Ellsworth (LSU Press)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Day Old Faithful Stopped: A Yellowstone National Park Mystery (National Park
Mystery Series)” by Roy Deering (Roadrunner Press)
2. “From the Desk of Zoe Washington” by Janae Marks (Katherine Tegen Books)
3. “Wild Bird” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Ember)
4. “Finders Keepers: A Baseball Story” by Roy Deering (Roadrunner Press)
5. “Hope in the Mail: Reflections on Writing and Life” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Alfred A.
Knopf Books for Young Readers)
6. “Love from the Crayons” by Drew Daywalt (Penguin Workshop)
7. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
8. “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
9. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book One the Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson & the Olympians #01)” by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)
10. “All the Days Past, All the Days to Come” by Mildred D Taylor (Viking Books for Young Readers)