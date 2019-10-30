FICTION
1. “Redeployment” by Phil Klay (Penguin Books)
2. “The Guardians” by John Grishman (Doubleday Books)
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
5. “Forgotten Evil” by Sheldon Russell (Cennan Books)
6. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
7. “The Testaments: The Sequel to the Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
8. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
9. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
10. “Imaginary Friend” by Stephen Chbosky (Grand Central Publishing)
NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating (Pioneer Woman Cooks)” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow and Co.)
2. “This Will Only Hurt a Little” by Busy Philipps (Gallery Books)
3. “My Drunk Kitchen Holidays!” by Hannah Hart (Plume Books)
4. “A Beginner’s Guide to the End” by B.J. Miller and Shoshana Berger (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Grateful” by Diana Butler Bass (Harper One)
6. “Beautiful Interference: Learning to Love God with All Your Heart, Soul, Mind, and Strength” by Tim Hall (Deep River Books LLC)
7. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
8. “Me: Elton John Official Autobiography” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co)
9. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
10. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow (Little Brown and Co.)
CHILDREN'S YOUNG/ADULT
1. “No Name (Pathfinders)” by Tim Tingle (7th Generaion)
2. “The Book Thief” by Mark Zusak (Alfred A. Knopf)
3. “Bone Hollow” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic)
4. “Skeleton Tree” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic)
5. “A Pirate's Life for She: Swashbuckling Women Through the Ages” by Laura Sook Duncombe (Chicago Review Press)
6. “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
7. “Stretchy McHandsome” by Judy Schachner (Dial Books)
8. “Bruce’s Big Storm (Mother Bruce Serries)” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney/ Hyperion)
9. “Sulwe” by Lupita Nyong’o (Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers)
10. “Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks” by Jason Reynolds (Atheneum Books)