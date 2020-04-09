FICTION
1. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf Publishing Group)
2. “Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
3. “Mirror and the Light (Wolf Hall Trilogy #3)” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt and Co)
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (GP Putnam’s Sons)
5. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)
6. “The Other Bennet Sister” by Janice Hadlow (Henry Holt & Company)
7. “Oil and Marble: A Novel of Leonardo and Michelangelo” by Stephanie Storey (Arcade Publishing)
8. “House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City #1)” by Sarah J Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
9. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper)
10. “The Wrong Girl” by Donis Casey (Poisoned Pen Press)
NONFICTION
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
2. “House Lessons” by Erica Bauermeister (Sasquatch Books)
3. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing)
4. “Pearls of Wisdom: Little Pieces of Advice (That Go a Long Way)” by Barbara Bush (Twelve)
5. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor Books)
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
7. “These Fevered Days: Ten Pivotal Moments in the Making of Emily Dickinson” by Martha Ackmann (WW Norton Co)
8. “Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America” by R. Eric Thomas (Ballantine Books)
9. “Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs” by Michael Osterholm (Little, Brown Spark)
10. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
CHILDREN'S YOUNG ADULT
1. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson (Delacorte)
2. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
3. “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” by Oliver Jeffers (Philomel Books)
4. “Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
5. “Peanut Goes for the Gold” by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperCollins)
6. “Imagine Me” by Tahereh Mafi (HarperCollins)
7. “Night of the Dragon” by Julie Kagawa (Inkyard Press)
8. “Pete the Cat: 5 Minute Bedtime Stories” by James Dean (Harper Collins)
9. “What Kind of Car Does a T. Rex Drive?” by Mark Lee (G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers)
10. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)