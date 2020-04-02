FICTION
1. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf Publishing Group)
2. “Smoke Bitten” by Patricia Briggs (Ace Books)
3. “The Mirror and the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt & Company)
4. “Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (GP Putnam’s Sons)
6. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)
7. “Oil and Marble: A Novel of Leonardo and Michelangelo” by Stephanie Storey (Arcade Publishing)
8. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)
9. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
10. “Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing Group)
2. “Sutherland Springs” by Joe Holley (Hachette Books)
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
4. “Mediterranean Instant Pot” by America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen)
5. “Pearls of Wisdom: Little Pieces of Advice (That Go a Long Way)” by Barbara Bush (Twelve)
6. “Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs” by Michael Osterholm (Little, Brown Spark)
7. “I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban” by Malala Yousafzzi (Back Bay Books)
8. “These Fevered Days: Ten Pivotal Moments in the Making of Emily Dickinson” by Martha Ackmann (WW Norton Co)
9. “I Still Believe: A Memoir” by Jeremy Camp (Thomas Nelson)
10. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook Press)
CHILDRENS'/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Investigators” by John Green Patrick (First Second)
2. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson (Delacorte)
3. “The Hand on the Wall” by Maureen Johnson (Katherine Tegen Books)
4. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (To All the Boys I've Loved Before #1)” by Jenny Han (Simon and Schuster books for Young Readers)
5. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Puffin Books)
6. “Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
7. “New Kid” by Jerry Craft (Quill Tree Books)
8. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)
9. “The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!” by John Jory (HarperCollins)
10. “The Undefeated” by Kwame Alexander (Versify)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.