FICTION
1. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
2. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
3. “The Rent Collector” by Camron Wright (Shadow Mountain)
4. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)
5. “House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City)” by Sarah J Maas (Bloomsbury)
6. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
7. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
8. “Wrath of Poseidon” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Red Dress in Black and White” by Elliot Ackerman (Knopf Publishing Group)
10. “Claude and Camille: A Novel of Monet” by Stephanie Cowell (Broadway Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
2. “Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing)
3. “Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science” by Kent Heckenlively and Judy Mikovits (Skyhorse Publishing)
4. “Black Wall Street” by Hannibal Johnson (Eakin Press)
5. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame Publishing)
6. “In Praise of Walking” by Shane O’Mara (W. W. Norton)
7. “Stray” by Stephanie Danler (Knopf Publishing Group)
8. “Birds of Oklahoma Field Guide” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure Publications)
9. “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History (Revised)” by John M. Barry (Penguin Books)
10. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor Books)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
2. “Paper Towns” by John Green (Speak)
3. “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green (Penguin Books)
4. “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (Harper)
5. “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
6. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
7. “One-Third Nerd” by Gennifer Choldenko (Yearling Books)
8. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
9. “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate (Feiwel & Friends)
10. “The Betrothed” by Kiera Cass (Harperteen)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.