FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)
3. “Ghosted” by Rosie Walsh (Penguin Books)
4. “Big Sky (Jackson Brodie #5)” by Kate Atkinson (Little Brown & Co)
5. “The Immortalists” by Chloe Benjamin (GP Putnam’s Sons)
6. “Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
7. “A Map to the Next World” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
8. “The Woman Who Fell from the Sky” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
9. “She Had Some Horses” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
10. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon and Schuster)
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. “Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered: The Definitive How-To Guide” by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Forge)
3. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader Press)
4. “Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
5. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCollough (Simon and Schuster)
6. “100 Things to Do in Oklahoma City Before You Die” by Lauren Roth (Reedy Press)
7. “Punishment Without Crime: How Our Massive Misdemeanor System Traps the Innocent and Makes America More Unequal” by Alexandra Natapoff (Basic Books)
8. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover (Random House)
9. “My Beloved World” by Sonia Sotomayor (Vintage)
10. “Birds of Oklahoma Field Guide (Our Nature Field Guides)” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure Publications)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Pigeon Has to Go to School! (Pigeon)” by Mo Willems (HarperCollins)
2. “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Harperteen)
3. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
4. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzar and Bray)
5. “I Am Still Alive” by Kate Marshall (Penguin Books)
6. “Llama Destroys the World” by Jonathan Stutzman (Henry Holt & Co)
7. “Popularmmos Presents Enter the Mine” by Popularmmos (Amulet Books)
8. “Wilder Girls” by Rory Power (Delacorte Press)
9. “The Hazel Wood” by Melissa Albert (Flatiron Books)
10.”Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.