FICTION
1. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
4. “Mirador” by James Jennings (Greenpoint Press)
5. “She Had Some Horses” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
6. “Woman Who Fell From the Sky” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
7. “How We Became Human” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
8. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
9. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein (Harper)
10. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton)
NONFICTION
1. “Workin’ Our Way Home” by Ron Hall (Thomas Nelson)
2. “The Same Kind of Different As Me” by Ron Hall (Thomas Nelson)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
6. “Chase Darkness with Me” by Billy Jensen (Sourcebooks)
7. “The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations” by Toni Morrison (Knopf Publishing Group)
8. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin)
9. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCollough (Simon and Schuster)
10. “The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War” by Ben MacIntyre (Broadway Books)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Same Kind of Different As Me for Kids” by Ron Hall (Thomas Nelson)
2. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
3. “If I Built A School” by Chris Van Dusen (Dial Books)
4. “Legends of the Lost Causes” by Brad McLelland (Square Fish)
5. “The Pigeon Has to Go to School!” by Mo Willems (Hyperion Books for Children)
6. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
7. “Dread Nation” by Justina Ireland (Balzar and Bray)
8. “Bone Hollow” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic Press)
9. “Everland” by Wendy Spinale (Scholastic Paperbacks)
10. “First Day Jitters” by Julie Danneberg (Charlesbridge Publishing)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.