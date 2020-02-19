FICTION
1. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books)
2. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Signet Book)
4. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)
5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Press)
6. “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Reid (Ballantine Books)
7. “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books)
8. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Penguin)
9. “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin (Morrow)
10. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
NONFICTION
1. “Overground Railroad” by Candacy. Taylor (Abrams Press)
2. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
5. “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home” by Richard Bell (37 Ink)
6. “Until We Meet Again: A True Story of Love and Survival in the Holocaust” by Michael Korenblit (Charles River Press)
7. “I’ve Never Met an Idiot on the River” by Henry Winkler (Insight Editions)
8. “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” by John Carreyrou (Vintage)
9. “Wild Bill: The True Story of the American Frontier’s First Gunfighter” by Tom Clavin (St. Martin’s Griffin)
10. “Glory Happening: Finding the Divine in Everyday Places” by Kailtin B. Curtice (Paraclete Press (MA))
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
2. “Your Alien” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
3. “Nugget and Fang Go to School (Nugget and Fang)” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
4. “Princess in Training” by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin)
5. “Wordy Birdy Meets Mr. Cougarpants” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
6. “Caring for Your Lion” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
7. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic)
8. “Your Alien Returns” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children's Books)
9. “Making a Friend” by Tammier Sauer (HarperCollins)
10. “Love from the Crayons” by Drew Daywalt (Penguin Workshop)