Fiction
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
3. “Death in Her Hands” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press)
4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
5. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Co)
6. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper)
7. “Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)
8. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
10. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” Grady Hendrix (Quirk Books)
Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo (Beacon Press)
2. “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
3. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
4. “The Dragons, The Giant, The Women” by Wayetu Moore (Graywolf Press)
5. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)
6. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Vintage)
7. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing Group)
8. “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin (Vintage Press)
9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
10. “Black Wall Street” by Hannibal Johnson (Eakin Press)
Children's/Young adult
1. "The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (Harper Collins)
2. “Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
3. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
4. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
5. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
6. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
7. “A is for Activist” by Innosanto Nagara (Triangle Square)
8. “This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work” by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand (Frances Lincoln, Ltd)
9. “The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea” by Maggie Tokuda-Hall (Candlewick Press)
10. “Book with No Pictures” by B.J Novak (Dial Books)