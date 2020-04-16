FICTION
1. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf Publishing)
2. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper)
3. “Writers and Lovers” by Lily King (Grove Press)
4. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Penguin)
6. “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage)
7. “My Lovely Wife” by Samantha Downing (Berkley Books)
8. “The Honey-Don’t List” by Christina Lauren (Gallery Books)
9. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)
10. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Chiltern Publishing)
NONFICTION
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
3. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow and Company)
4. “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon and Schuster)
5. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday Books)
6. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean (Simon and Schuster)
7. “These Fevered Days: Ten Pivotal Moments in the Making of Emily Dickinson” by Martha Ackmann (WW Norton Co)
8. “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell (Melville House)
9. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
10. “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei (Top Shelf Productions)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Easter Bunny Is Coming to Oklahoma” by Eric James (Sourcebooks Wonderland)
2. “Home” by Carson Ellis (Candlewick Press)
3. “Training Camp” by Kobe Bryant (Granity Studios)
4. “Pete the Cat: Five Little Bunnies” by James Dean (HarperCollins)
5. “Pete the Cat: 5 Minute Bedtime Stories” by James Dean (Harper Collins)
6. “Dragon Hoops” by Gene Luen Yang (First Second)
7. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
8. “Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
9. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson (Delacorte)
10. “My Mastodon” by Barbara Lowell (Creative Editions)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.