FICTION
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (GP Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
4. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Vintage)
5. “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books)
6. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books)
7. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
8. “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin (Morrow)
9. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)
10. “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Reid (Ballantine Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. “The Women’s Suffrage Movement” edited by Sally Roesch Wagner(Penguin Books)
3. “Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Cases” by Kent Frates (Roadrunner Press)
4. “The White Darkness” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)
5. “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “Oklahoma Scoundrels” by Robert Barr Smith & Laurence J. Yadon (History Press)
7. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
8. “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin Press)
9. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan Books)
10. “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin Press)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Dread Nation” by Justina Ireland (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)
2. “If You Were a Kid During the Civil Rights Movement” by Gwendolyn Hooks (C. Press/F. Watts Trade)
3. “Eunice and Kate” by Mariana Llanos (Penny Candy Books)
4. “Deathless Divide” by Justina Ireland (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)
5. “Serpentine” by Cindy Pon (Month9books)
6. “Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas” by Gwendolyn Hooks (Lee & Low Books)
7. “Want” by Cindy Pon (Simon Pulse)
8. “The Queen’s Assassin” by Melissa de la Cruz (GP Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)
9. “The Prince and the Dressmaker” by Jen Wang (First Second)
10. “Dear Ally, How Do You Write a Book?” by Ally Carter (Scholastic Press)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.