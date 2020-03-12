FICTION
1. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “Sea of Grass” by Walter Echo-Hawk (Fulcrum Publishing)
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
4. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. “Ivory Tower” by Grant Jenkins (Atmosphere Press)
6. “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)
7. “My Lovely Wife” by Samantha Downing (Berkley Books)
8. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (GP Putnam’s Sons)
10. “The Disappeared” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
NONFICTION
1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing Group)
2. “Before and After the Book Deal” by Courtney Maum (Catapult)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
5. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
6. “In the Courts of the Conquerer” by Walter Echo-Hawk (Fulcrum Publishing)
7. “In the Light of Justice” by Walter Echo-Hawk (Fulcrum Publishing)
8. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
9. “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin Press)
10. “Low Life” by Luc Sante (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Cinder: Book One of the Lunar Chronicles” by Marissa Meyer (Square Fish)
2. “Scarlet: Book Two of the Lunar Chronicles” by Marissa Meyer (Square Fish)
3. “Winter: Book Four of the Lunar Chronicles” by Marissa Meyer (Square Fish)
4. “Cress: Book Three of the Lunar Chronicles” by Marissa Meyer (Square Fish)
5. “Stick Dog Gets the Tacos” by Tom Watson (HarperCollins)
6. “Stick Cat: Two Cats to the Rescue” by Tom Watson (HarperCollins)
7. “Trouble at Table 5: The Candy Caper” by Tom Watson (HarperCollins)
8. "Trouble at Table 5: Busted by Breakfast” by Tom Watson (HarperCollins)
9. “My Mastodon” by Barbara Lowell (Creative Editions)
10. “Renegades” by Marissa Meyer (Square Fish)