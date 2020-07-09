FICTION
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
3. “Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. “Death in Her Hands” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press)
6. “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage)
7. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Company)
8. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)
9. “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See (Scribner Book Company)
10. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Room Where it Happened” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
2. “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
3. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)
4. “Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin (Vintage)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo (Beacon Press)
7. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing Group)
8. “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein (Liveright Publishing Corporation)
9. “Black Wall Street” by Hannibal Johnson (Eakin Press)
10. “Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District” by Hannibal Johnson (Arcadia Publishing)
CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
2. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Ibram X Kendi and Jason Reynolds (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
3. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
4. “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
5. “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (Harper)
6. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
7. “Book with No Pictures” by B.J Novak (Dial Books)
8. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)
9. “On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas (Balzar+Bray)
10. “One of Us is Lying” by Karen M. McManus (Delacorte Press)