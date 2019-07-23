FICTION
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)
4. “Ghosted” by Rosie Walsh (Penguin Books)
5. "The New Girl (Gabriel Allon #19) by Daniel Silva (Harper)
6. "Summer of '69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)
7. “Big Sky (Jackson Brodie #5)” by Kate Atkinson (Little Brown & Co)
8. “The Immortalists” by Chloe Benjamin (GP Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
10. “Ghosts of Osage County” by Amanda Springer (Independently Published)
NONFICTION
1. "Biased” by Jennifer L. Eberhardt (Viking)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “Sexy & Don't Get Murdered: The Definitive How-To Guide” by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Forge)
4. “Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
5. "One Year Bible-NLT" by Tyndale (Tyndale House Publishers)
6. "Haunted Oklahoma" by Amanda Springer (Independently Published)
7. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCollough (Simon and Schuster)
8. “100 Things to Do in Oklahoma City Before You Die” by Lauren Roth (Reedy Press)
9. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)
10. “Punishment Without Crime: How Our Massive Misdemeanor System Traps the Innocent and Makes America More Unequal” by Alexandra Natapoff (Basic Books)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Bake Shop Ghost” by Marjorie Priceman (Houghton Mifflin)
2. "The Night Before Kindergarten (Reading Railroad Books)" by Natasha Wing (Grosset & Dunlap)
3. “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Harperteen)
4. “The Pigeon Has to Go to School” by Mo Willems (Hyperion Books for Children)
5. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzar and Bray)
6. “I Am Still Alive” by Kate Marshall (Penguin Books)
7. “Llama Destroys the World” by Jonathan Stutzman (Henry Holt & Co)
8. “The Hazel Wood” by Melissa Albert (Flatiron Books)
9. "Where's Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition (Where's Waldo #1)" by Martin Handford (Candlewich Press (MA))
10. “The Bad Guys” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Paperbacks)