FICTION
1. “To the Land of Long Lost Friends” by Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon Books)
2. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday Books)
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
4. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner Books)
7. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
8. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)
9. “The Best American Short Stories 2019” by Anthony Doerr (Mariner)
10. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Truth Worth Telling” by Scott Pelley (Hanover Square Press)
2. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
3. “Oklahoma’s Atticus” by Hunter Howe Cates (Bison Books)
4. “Big Wonderful Thing: A History of Texas” by Stephen Harrigan (University of Texas Press)
5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating (Pioneer Woman Cooks)” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow and Co.)
6. “The Life and Afterlife of Harry Houdini” by Joe Posnanski (Avid Reader Press)
7. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
8. “The Normal but Not So Easy Child: Raising Your Child Without Frustration, Anger, or Guilt” by Dr. Robert Hudson (Resiliency Press)
9. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
10. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
CHILDREN'S YOUNG ADULT
1. Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14)” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
2. “Legacy (Keeper of the Lost Cities #8)” by Shannon Messenger (Aladdin Paperbacks)
3. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
4. “The Third Wheel (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #7) (Diary of a Wimpy Kid)” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
5. “The Meltdown (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #13)” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
6. “The Toll (Arc of a Scythe #3)” by Neal Shusterman (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
7. “Deadly Little Scandals (Debutantes #2)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Freeform)
8. “Nyxia” by Scott Reintgen (Ember)
9. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #1) (Diary of a Wimpy Kid)” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
10. “Rodrick Rules (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #2) (Diary of a Wimpy Kid)” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)