FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “Quichotte” by Salman Rushdie (Random House)
3. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)
4. “Land of Wolves” by Craig Johnson (Viking)
5. “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)
6. “The Other Americans” by Laila Lalami (Pantheon Books)
7. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Vintage)
8. “The Moor’s Account” by Laila Lalami (Vintage)
9. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
10. “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)
NONFICTION
1. “All You Can Ever Know” by Nicole Chung (Catapult)
2. “The Pit: Memoir of an Emergency Physician” by Gary Conrad (Ahmisa Press)
3. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
4. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
5. “Life at the Guys Table: A Journey of Sharing Faith and Effecting Change in the Workplace” by Cecil A. Rudd (Covenant Books)
6. “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” by Jodi Kantor (Penguin Press)
7. “Country Music: An Illustrated History” by Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns (Knopf Publishing)
8. “No Excuses: The Making of a Head Coach” by Bob Stoops and Gene Wojciechowski (Little Brown and Company)
9. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown and Company)
10. "Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. The Scarecrow” by Beth Ferry (HarperCollins)
2. “The Last Kids on Earth (Last Kids on Earth #1)” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)
3. “Slay” by Brittney Morris (Simon Pulse)
4. “The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade (Last Kids on Earth #2)” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)
5. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Speak)
6. “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga” by Traci Sorell (Charlesbridge Publishing)
7. “Permanent Record” by Mary K. Choi (Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers)
8. “Bruce’s Big Storm (Mother Bruce Series)” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney/ Hyperion)
9. “Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You” by Sonia Sotomayor (Philomel Books)
10. “Dinosnores” by Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing)