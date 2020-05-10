FICTION
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)
3. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
4. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix (Quirk Books)
5. “Soot” by Dan Vyleta (Doubleday Books)
6. “Simon the Fiddler” by Paulette Jiles (William Morrow and Co)
7. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “Walk the Wire (Memory Man 6)” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
10. “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson (Sourcebooks)
NONFICTION
1. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” by Lead Editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame Publishing)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
3. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcom Gladwell (Little Brown and Co)
4. “Saving God from Religion: A Minister’s Search for Faith in a Skeptical Age” by Robin Meyers (Convergent Books)
5. “Ordinary Insanity” by Sarah Menkedick (Pantheon Books)
6. “This Will Only Hurt a Little” by Busy Philipps (Gallery Books)
7. “Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You” by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)
8. “All You Can Ever Know” by Nicole Chung (Catapult)
9. “Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding... Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-class Metropolis” by Sam Anderson (Broadway Books)
10. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate (Harper Collins)
2. “The Mouse and the Motorcycle” by Beverly Cleary (Harper Collins)
3. “Pax” by Sara Pennypacker (Balzer and Bray)
4. “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” by James Marshall (Puffin Books)
5. “The Three Little Pigs” by Mei Matsuoka (Parragon)
6. “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” illustrated by Stephen Carpenter (Harper Festival)
7. “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds (Candlewick Press)
8. “Pete the Cat: Construction Destruction” by James Dean (Harper Festival)
9. “The Little Blue Truck” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin)
10. “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Bill Martin (Henry Holt & Company)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.