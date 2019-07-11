FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)
3. “Big Sky (Jackson Brodie #5)” by Kate Atkinson (Little Brown and Co)
4. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)
5. “The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake (Flatiron Books)
6. “Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes (Ballantine Books)
7. “How We Became Human” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
8. “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
9. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine Books)
10. “The Immortalists” by Chloe Benjamin (GP Putnam’s Sons)
NONFICTION
1. “America’s Holy Ground” by Brad Lyons (Chalice Press)
2. “100 Things to Do in Oklahoma City Before You Die” by Lauren Roth (Reedy Press)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Death of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “Who You Callin’ Old” by Randy Barnard (Aging With Attitude)
5. “Tip of the Iceberg: My 3,000-Mile Journey Around Wild Alaska, the Last Great American Frontier” by Mark Adams (Dutton Books)
6. “Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered: The Definitive How-To Guide” by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Forge)
7. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)
8. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCollough (Simon and Schuster)
9. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
10. “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777 (Revolution Trilogy #1)” by Rick Atkinson (Henry Holt & Co)
CHILDREN/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Honor Bound” by Rachel Caine and Ann Aguirre (Katherine Tegen Books)
2. “Morganville Vampires, Volume 1” by Rachel Caine (Berkley Books)
3. “Honor Among Thieves” by Rachel Caine and Ann Aguirre (Katherine Tegen Books)
4. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
5. “Paper and Fire” by Rachel Caine (Berkley Books)
6. “Ash and Quill” by Rachel Caine (Berkley Books)
7. “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Harperteen)
8. “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak (Harper)
9. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzar and Bray)
10. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.