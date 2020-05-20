FICTION
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
2. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)
3. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)
4. “Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler (Knopf Publishing Group)
5. “Walk the Wire (Memory Man 6)” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking Books)
7. “Knockout Queen” by Rufi Thorpe (Alfred A. Knopf)
8. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” Grady Hendrix (Quirk Books)
9. “Simon the Fiddler” by Paulette Jiles (William Morrow and Co)
10. “Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
NONFICTION
1. “The System” by Robert Reich (Knopf Publishing Group)
2. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
3. “In Praise of Walking” by Shane O’Mara (W. W. Norton)
4. “The Nature Fix” by Florence Williams (W. W. Norton)
5. “Leave Only Footprints” by Conor Knighton (Crown Publishing Group)
6. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame Publishing)
7. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
8. “America’s Original Sin: Racism, White Privilege, and the Bridge to a New America” by Jim Wallis (Brazos)
9. “Saving God from Religion: A Minister’s Search for Faith in a Skeptical Age” by Robin Meyers (Convergent Books)
10. “Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Bella’s Story: A Dog’s Way Home Tale” by W. Bruce Cameron (Starscape Books)
2. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)
3. “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (HarperCollins)
4. “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown (HarperFestival)
5. “Lety Out Loud” by Angela Cervantes (Scholastic Paperbacks)
6. “Catstronauts: Slapdash Science” by Drew Brockington (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
7. “Meena Meets Her Match” by Karla Manternach (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
8. “Harley in the Sky” by Akemi Dawn Bowman (Simon Pulse)
9. “The Oddmire, Book 1: Changeling, Volume 1” by William Ritter (Algonquin Young Readers)
10. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)