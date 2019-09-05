FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
3. “Tidelands” by Philippa Gregory (Atria Books)
4. “The New Girl (Gabriel Allon #19)” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
5. “The Inn” by James Patterson (Little Brown & Co)
6. “A Better Man: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel (Chief Inspector Gamache Novel #15)” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
7. “The Ensemble” by Aja Gabel (Riverhead Books)
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)
9. “Inland” by Tea Obreht (Random House)
10. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/ Scout Press)
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. "Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding... Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-class Metropolis” by Sam Anderson (Broadway Books)
3. “The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap” by Mehsra Baradaran (Belknap Press)
4. “Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino (Random)
5. “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Books)
6. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover (Random House)
7. “The Source of Self-Regard” by Toni Morrison (Knopf Publishing)
8. “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us about Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Books)
9. “Becoming” by Michele Obama (Crown Publishing)
10. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCollough (Simon and Schuster)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Wolf by Wolf: One Girl's Mission to Win a Race and Kill Hitler ( Wolf by Wolf ) ” by Ryan Graudin (Little Brown Books for Young Readers)
2. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
3. “The Pigeon HAS to Fo to School!” by Mo Willems (Hyperion Books for Children)
4. “House of Salt and Sorrows” by Erin A. Craig (Delacorte Press)
5. “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T Higgins (Disney Hyperion)
6. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” by Alvin Schwartz (Harper Collins)
7. “Vincent and Theo: The Van Gogh Brothers” by Deborah Heiligman (Henry Holt & Co)
8. “On the Night You Were Born” by Nancy Tillman (Feiwel and Friends)
9. “The Littlest Witch” by Brandi Dougherty (Cartwheel Books)
10. “The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)