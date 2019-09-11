FICTION
1. “The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna” by Juliet Grames (Ecco Press)
2. “The Last Time I Saw You” by Liv Constantine (Harper)
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “Catacombs (Faye Longchamp #12)” by Mary Anna Evans (Poisoned Pen Press)
5. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
6. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
7. “A Better Man: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel (Chief Inspector Gamache Novel #15)” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
8. “The Ensemble” by Aja Gabel (Riverhead Books)
9. “Vendetta in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (in Death, Book 49) (In Death #49)” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Voices from the Heartland: Volume II” edited by Sarah N. Beam, Emily Dial-Driver, Rilla Askew and Juliet Evusa (University of Oklahoma Press)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. “The Pit: Memoir of an Emergency Physician” by Gary Conrad (Ahimsa Press)
5. “The Love Prison Made and Unmade” by Ebony Roberts (Amistad Press)
6. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin)
7. “Lost Boys” by Gina Perry (Scribe Us)
8. “How to Be an Anitracist” by Ibram X Kendi (One World)
9. “The Source of Self-Regard” by Toni Morrison (Knopf Publishing)
10. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Stage Dreams” by Melanie Gillman (Graphic Universe)
2. “Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)
3. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)
4. “Best Friends” by Shannon Hale (First Second)
5. “The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!” by Mo Willems (Hyperion Books for Children)
6. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
7. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
8. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson (Puffin Books)
9. “Boy-Crazy Stacey (The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novels #7)” by Ann M. Martin (Graphix))
10. “Smile” by Raina Telgemeier (Graphix)