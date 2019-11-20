FICTION
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday Books)
2. “Lethal Pursuit” by Will Thomas (Minotaur Books)
3. “A True-To-Life Western Story: No Lookin' Back” by Ted Riddle (Page Publishing Inc.)
4. “Twisted Twenty-Six (Stephanie Plum #26)” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
5. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
6. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)
7. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper)
8. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owen (GP Putnam’s Sons)
10. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
NONFICTION
1. “A Dream About Lightning Bugs” by Ben Folds (Ballantine Books)
2. “The Monuments Men” by Robert Edsel (Center Street)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating (Pioneer Woman Cooks)” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow and Co.)
5. “Saving Italy” by Robert Edsel (W.W. Norton & Company)
6. “Rescuing DaVinci” by Robert Edsel (Laurel Publishing, LLC)
7. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
8. “Big Wonderful Thing: A History of Texas” by Stephen Harrigan (University of Texas Press)
9. “Oklahoma's Atticus: An Innocent Man and the Lawyer Who Fought for Him” by Hunter Howe Cates (Bison Books)
10. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Legacy (Keeper of the Lost Cities #8)” by Shannon Messenger (Aladdin Paperbacks)
2. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Puffin Books)
3. “Keeper of the Lost Cities (Reprint) (Keeper of the Lost Cities #01)” by Shannon Messenger (Aladdin Paperbacks)
4. “The Greatest Treasure Hunt in History” by Robert Edsel (Scholastic)
5. “Nyxia” by Scott Reintgen (Ember)
6. “Deadly Little Scandals” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Freeform)
7. “Flashback (Keeper of the Lost Cities #7)” by Shannon Messenger (Aladdin Paperbacks)
8. “Saving Fable” by Scott Reintgen (Crown Books for Young Readers)
9. “Exile (Keeper of the Lost Cities #02)” by Shannon Messenger (Aladdin Paperbacks)
10. “Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14)” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)