FICTION
1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Rabbits for Food”by Binnie Kirshenbaum (Soho Press)
4. “A Better Man: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel (Chief Inspector Gamache Novel #15)” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
5. “The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander Novel, Continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium Series (Millennium #6) by David Lagercrantz (Knopf Publishing Group)
6. “This Tender Land”by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
7. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
8. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor Books)
9. “The Institute”by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “Ordinary Grace”by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
NONFICTION
1. “No Excuses: The Making of a Head Coach”by Bob Stoops and Gene Wojciechowski (Little Brown and Company)
2. “Ready to Fly: Stories of Strength and Courage to Inspire Your Journey Forward (Ready to Fly #2) by Crystal Blue (Ana Hata Publishing)
3. “Heartland”by Sarah Smarsh (Scribner Book Company)
4. “Life at the Guys Table: A Journey of Sharing Faith and Effecting Change in the Workplace”by Cecil A. Rudd (Covenant Books)
5. “The Water Book”by Elizabeth Pacheco and June Eding (Hatherleigh Press)
6. “Empower Your Voice”by Rena Cook (Total Publishing and Media)
7. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
8. “Country Music: An Illustrated History” by Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns (Knopf Publishing Group)
9. “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)
10. “Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino (Random House)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “All The Impossible Things”by Lindsay Lackey (Roaring Brook Press)
2. “The Scarecrow”by Beth Ferry (HarperCollins)
3. “Nugget and Fang Go To School”by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
4. “Nothing’s Ever Lost” by Emma G. Rose (Imperative Press)
5. “The Twelve Days of Christmas in Oklahoma (Twelve Days of Christmas in America)”by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
6. “Princess in Training (1st Edition)”by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin)
7. “Wordy Birdy Meets Mr. Cougarpants”by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
8. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls (Dog Man #7)”by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
9. “The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!” by Mo Willems (Hyperion Books for Children)
10. “Bruce’s Big Storm (Mother Bruce Series)” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney/ Hyperion)