FICTION
1. “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie (William Morrow & Company)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “The Reckless Oath We Made” by Bryn Greenwood (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein (Harper)
5. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
6. “The Inn” by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)
7. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton & Company)
8. “The Fruit of the Drunken Tree” by Ingrid Rojas Contreras (Anchor Books)
9. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
10. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Chase Darkness with Me” by Billy Jensen (Sourcebooks)
2. “Peace Child” by Don Richardsson (Bethany House)
3. “Dopesick” by Beth Macy (Back Bay Books)
4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
5. “Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding... Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-class Metropolis” by Sam Anderson (Broadway Books)
6. “Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race” by Reni Ecco-Lodge (Bloomsbury)
7. “The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap” by Mehsra Baradaran (Belknap Press)
8. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
9. “Mirador (Hard Cover Version)” by James Jennings (Greenpoint Press)
10. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara (Harper Perennial)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. “Nugget and Fang Go To School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
3. “Gladys Alyward: The Adventure of a Lifetime” by Janet Benge (YWAM Press)
4. “A Father’s Promise” by Donnalynn Hess (BJU Press)
5. “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls (Yearling)
6. “Pigeon Has to Go to School!” by Mo Willems (Hyperion Books for Children)
7. “Vincent and Theo: The Van Gogh Brothers” by Deborah Heiligman (Henry Holt & Co.)
8. “Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever — Or Snack Time?” by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
9. “The Twelve Days of Christmas in Oklahoma (Twelve Days of Christmas in America)” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
10. “House of Salt and Sorrows” by Erin A. Craig (Delacorte Press)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books, Edmond; Brace Books and More, Ponca City: Full Circle Bookstore, Oklahoma City; and Magic City Books, Tulsa.