FICTION:
1. “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
4. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner Books)
5. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
6. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
7. “Satan’s Swine: The Cleansing Book 2” by John Wooley and Robert A. Brown (Babylon Books)
8. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little Brown and Co)
9. “The Testaments: The Sequel to the Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
10. “The Seventh Sense: The Cleansing Book 1” by John Wooley and Robert A. Brown (Babylon Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Education of an Idealist” by Samantha Power (Dey Street Books)
2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating (Pioneer Woman Cooks)” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow and Co.)
3. “A Problem from Hell” by Samantha Power (Basic Books)
4. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow (Little Brown & Co)
7. “They Will Have to Die Now: Mosul and the Fall of the Caliphate” by James Verini (WW Norton & Co)
8. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)
9. “Rerun Era” by Joanna Howard (McSweeney’s)
10. “Leon Russell in His Own Words” by Leon Russell (Steve Todoroff Archives)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Fry Bread” by Kevin Noble Maillard (Roaring Brook Press)
2. “Bone Hollow” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic)
3. “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
4. “The Crayons’ Christmas” by Drew Daywalt (Penguin)
5. “Pumpkinheads” by Rainbow Rowell (First Second)
6. “Sulwe” by Lupita Nyong’o (Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers)
7. “Bruce’s Big Storm (Mother Bruce Serries)” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney/ Hyperion)
8. “Stretchy McHandsome” by Judy Schachner (Dial Books)
9. “Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks” by Jason Reynolds (Atheneum Books)
10. “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling and Jim Kay (Arthur A. Levine Books)