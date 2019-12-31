FICTION
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday Books)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (GP Putnam’s Sons)
3. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
4. “Golden Rules Wit and Wisdom of the Golden Girls” by Francesco Sedita & Douglas Yacka (Penguin Workshop)
5. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)
6. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
7. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “Watchmen” by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons (DC Comics)
9. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
10. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (WW Norton)
NONFICTION
1. “Mobituaries” by Mo Rocca (Simon & Schuster)
2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating (Pioneer Woman Cooks)” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow and Co.)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
5. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)
6. “Practice: Unleashing the Power of Faith” by Jane Jayroe (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)
7. “Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding... Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-class Metropolis” by Sam Anderson (Broadway Books)
8. “A Warning” by Anonymous (Twelve)
9. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
10. “Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)
CHILDRENS/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
2. “Dog Man: Fetch-22 (Dog Man #8)” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
3. “Christmas with the Golden Girls Mad Libs” by Karl Jones (Mad Libs)
4. “Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14)” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
5. “The Crayons’ Christmas” by Drew Daywalt (Penguin Workshop)
6. “Golden Girls Mad Libs” by Francesco Sedita & Douglas Yacka (Mad Libs)
7. “The Dinky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)
8. “The Serious Goose” by Jimmy Kimmel (Random House for Young Readers)
9. “My Book with No Pictures” B.J Novak (Dial Books)
10. “The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)