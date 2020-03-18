FICTION:
1. “Queen’s Bargain (Black Jewels #10)” by Anne Bishop (Ace Books)
2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
3. “My Lovely Wife” by Samantha Downing (Berkley Books)
4. “Staten Island Stories” by Claire Jimenez (Johns Hopkins University Press)
5. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (GP Putnam’s Sons)
6. “Weather” by Jenny Offill (Knopf Publishing)
7. “The Mirror and the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt & Company)
8. “A Blight of Blackwings (The Seven Kennings #2 )” by Kevin Hearne (Del Ray Books)
9. “Apeirogon” by Colum McCann (Random House)
10. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)
NONFICTION:
1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing Group)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
4. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
5. “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson (Vintage)
6.“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel and Grau)
7. “Black Wall Street” by Hannibal Johnson (Eakin Press)
8. “Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster” by Adam Higginbotham (Simon and Schuster)
9. “The Hope of Glory: Reflections on the Last Words of Jesus from the Cross” by Jon Meacham (Convergent Books)
10. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Toll” by Neal Shusterman (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
2. “Prairie Lotus” by Linda Sue Park (Clarion Books)
3. “Trouble at Table 5: The Candy Caper” by Tom Watson (HarperCollins)
4. “Trouble at Table 5: Busted by Breakfast” by Tom Watson (HarperCollins)
5. “Stick Dog Gets the Tacos” by Tom Watson (HarperCollins)
6. “Stick Cat: Two Cats to the Rescue” by Tom Watson (HarperCollins)
7. “Hope in the Mail: Reflections on Writing and Life” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)
8. “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
9. “A Long Walk to Water: Based on a True Story” by Linda Sue Park (Clarion Books)
10. “A Single Shard” by Linda Sue Park (Houghton Mifflin)