Fiction:
1. “The Index of Self-Destructive Acts” by Christopher Beha (Tin House Books)
2. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
3. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” Grady Hendrix (Quirk Books)
4. “Simon the Fiddler” by Paulette Jiles (William Morrow and Co)
5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
6. “Soot” by Dan Vyleta (Doubleday Books)
7. “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson (Sourcebooks)
8. “American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
9. “Fire in Beulah” by Rilla Askew (Penguin Books)
10. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)
Nonfiction:
1. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing- What Birds Are Doing, and Why (Sibley Guides)” by David Sibley (Knopf Publishing)
2. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” by Lead Editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame Publishing)
3. “Leave Only Footprints” by Conor Knighton (Crown Publishing Group)
4. “America’s Original Sin: Racism, White Privilege, and the Bridge to a New America” by Jim Wallis (Brazos)
5. “Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing)
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
7. “Saving God from Religion: A Minister’s Search for Faith in a Skeptical Age” by Robin Meyers (Convergent Books)
8. “All You Can Ever Know” by Nicole Chung (Catapult)
9. “I Miss You When I Blink” by Mary Laura Philpott (Atria Books)
10. “Rising Out of Hatred” by Eli Saslow (Anchor Books)
Children's/Young Adult:
1. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
2. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzaer+Bray)
3. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
4. “They Went Left” by Monica Hesse (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
5. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson (Delacorte)
6. “The Undefeated” by Kwame Alexander (Versify Books)
7. “ABC Animals!” by Rufus Seder (Workman Publishing)
8. “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
9. “Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
10. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George Johnson (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)