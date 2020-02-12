FICTION
1. “American Dirt” Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
2. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
3. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
4. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books)
5. “The Story of My Teeth” by Valeria Luiselli (Coffee House Press)
6. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Penguin)
7. “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin (Morrow)
8. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
9. “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)
10. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)
NONFICTION
1. “Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration” by Carla Hall (Harper Wave)
2. “A Blight of Blackwings (The Seven Kennings #2)” by Kevin Hearne (Del Rey Books)
3. “I’ve Never Met an Idiot on the River” by Henry Winkler (Insight Editions)
4. “I’ll Scream Later” by Marlee Matlin (Gallery Books)
5. “Migrating to Prison: America's Obsession with Locking Up Immigrants” by César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández (New Press)
6. “Until We Meet Again: A True Story of Love and Survival in the Holocaust” by Michael Korenblit (Charles River Press)
7. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
8. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
9. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
10. “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope” by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf Publishing)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Me Want Pet!” by Tammi Sauer (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)
2. “Princess in Training” by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin)
3. “Nugget and Fang Go to School (Nugget and Fang)” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
4. “Alien Superstar” by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver (Amulet Books)
5. “Your Alien” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
6. “Deaf Child Crossing” by Marlee Matlin (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
7. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)
8. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
9. “I Love Cake!: Starring Rabbit, Porcupine, and Moose” by Tammi Sauer (HarperCollins)
10. “Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever--Or Snack Time? (Nugget and Fang)” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)