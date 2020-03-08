FICTION
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
2. “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
3. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (GP Putnam’s Sons)
4. “Weather” by Jenny Offill (Knopf Publishing)
5. “You Were There Too” by Colleen Oakley (Berkley Books)
6. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Penguin)
7. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
8. “The Authenticity Project” by Clare Pooley (Pamela Dorman Books)
9. “Still Life: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
10. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing Group)
2. “Fifty Things That Aren’t My Fault: Essays from the Grown-Up Years” by Cathy Guisewite (GP Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “The Kundalini Yoga Book: Life in the Vast Lane” by Ravi Singh and Ana Brett (Raviana Productions)
5. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
6. “The Hope of Glory: Reflections on the Last Words of Jesus from the Cross” by Jon Meacham (Convergent Books)
7. “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin Press)
8. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
9. “The Man in the Red Coat” by Julian Barnes (Knopf)
10. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown & Co)
CHILDRENS/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)
2. “Hope in the Mail: Reflections on Writing and Life” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)
3. “Princess in Training” by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin)
4. “Your Alien” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
5. “Wordy Birdy Meets Mr. Cougarpants” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
6. “Nugget and Fang Go to School (Nugget and Fang)” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
7. “Mary Had a Little Glam (Mary Had a Little Glam #1)” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
8. “Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever — Or Snack Time?” by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin)
9. “Me Want Pet!” by Tammi Sauer (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)
10. “Your Alien Returns” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.