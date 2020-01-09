FICTION
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday Books)
2. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (GP Putnam’s Sons)
4. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
5. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)
6. “Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)
7. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
8. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Vintage)
10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (Harper One)
NONFICTION
1. “Mobituaries” by Mo Rocca (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating (Pioneer Woman Cooks)” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow and Co)
4. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
5. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing Group)
6. “How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems” by Randall Monroe (Riverhead Books)
7. “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg (Penguin)
8. “To the Max: Max Weitzenhoffer’s Magical Trip from Oklahoma to New York and London — and Back” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)
9. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown & Co)
10. “The Birth of Loud” by Ian S. Port (Scribner Book Company)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
2. “Finders Keepers: A Baseball Story” by Roy Deering (Roadrunner Press)
3. “The Day Old Faithful Stopped (The National Park Mystery Series #1)” by Roy Deering (Roadrunner Press)
4. “Slay” by Brittney Morris (Simon Pulse)
5. “Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All” by Laura Ruby (Balzer + Bray)
6. “Salt to the Sea” by Ruta Sepetys (Penguin)
7. “Frankly in Love” by David Yoon (GP Putnam’s Sons)
8. “The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)
9. “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel)
10. “With the Fire on High” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Harperteen)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.