FICTION
1. “The Chelsea Girls” by Fiona Davis (Dutton Books)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Chances Are…” by Richard Russo (Knopf Publishing Group)
4. “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
5. “The Masterpiece” by Fiona Davis (Dutton Books)
6. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
7. “Big Sky (Jackson Brodie #5)” by Kate Atkinson (Little Brown & Co)
8. “How We Became Human” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
9. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Co)
10. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)
3. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
4. “Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race” by Reni Eddo-Lodge (Bloomsbury Publishing)
5. “The Splendid Things We Planned” by Blake Bailey (W. W. Norton)
6. "The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin)
8. “Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered: The Definitive How-To Guide” by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Forge)
9. “Game Changer: Oklahoma State University's Gallagher-Iba Arena and Boone Pickens Stadium" by Gary Sparks (Oklahoma Hall of Fame Publishing)
10. “Conviction” by Denver Nicks and John Nicks (Chicago Review Press)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
2. “Wilder Girls” by Rory Power (Delacorte Press)
3. "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark: Three Books to Chill Your Bones: All 3 Scary Stories Books with the Original Art! (Scary Stories)" by Alvin Schwartz (Harper Collins)
4. “The Pigeon Has to Go to School!” by Mo Willems (Hyperion Books for Children)
5. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzar and Bray)
6. “On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas (Balzar + Bray)
7. “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill (Algonquin for Young Readers)
8. “The Hazel Wood” by Melissa Albert (Flatiron Books)
9. "The Night Before Kindergarten (Reading Railroad Books)" by Natasha Wing (Grosset & Dunlap)
10. "The Night Before Preschool (Reading Railroad Books)" by Natasha Wing (Grosset & Dunlap)