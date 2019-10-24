FICTION
1. “The Fruit of the Drunken Tree” by Ingrid Rojas Contreras (Anchor Books)
2. “West of Alva” by Dave Eagleston (Dave Eagleston)
3. “The Guardians” by John Grishman (Doubleday Books)
4. “Mortal Trash” by Kim Addonizio (W. W. Norton)
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
7. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
8. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
9. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
10. “Imaginary Friend” by Stephen Chbosky (Grand Central Publishing)
NONFICTION
1. “The Hundred-Year Marathon: China’s Secret Strategy to Replace America as the Global Superpower” by Michael Pillsbury (St. Martin’s Griffin)
2. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kotb (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
4. “Homework” by Julie Andrews (Hachette Books)
5. “Sourdough” by Sarah Owens (Roost Books)
6. “Princess of the Hither Isles: A Black Suffragist’s Story from the Jim Crow South” by Adele Logan Alexander (Yale University Press)
7. “Heirloom” by Sarah Owens (Roost Books)
8. “Toast and Jam” by Sarah Owens (Roost Books)
9. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing Group)
10. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid (Atlas Obscura)” by Dylan Thuras and Rosemary Mosco (Workman Publishing)
2. “The Twelve Days of Christmas in Oklahoma (Twelve Days of Christmas in America)” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
3. “Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks” by Jason Reynolds (Atheneum Books)
4. “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier (Graphix)
5. “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
6. “Stretchy McHandsome” by Judy Schachner (Dial Books)
7. “Bruce’s Big Storm (Mother Bruce Serries)” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney/Hyperion)
8. “Scythe (Arc of a Scythe #1)” by Neal Shusterman (Reprint) (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
9. “The Benefits of Being an Octopus” by Ann Braden (Sky Pony)
10. “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling and Jim Kay (Arthur A. Levine Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.