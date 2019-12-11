FICTION
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday Books)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (GP Putnam’s Sons)
3. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
5. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
6. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
7. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)
9. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)
10. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cook: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorite for Everyday Eating (Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Co)
2. “To the Max: Max Weitzenhoffer’s Magical Trip from Oklahoma to New York and London—and Back" by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “Music to My Years: A Mixtape Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up” by Cristela Alonzo (Atria Books)
5. “Blood” by Allison Moorer (Da Capo Press)
6. “The Witches” by Stacy Schiff (Back Bay Books)
7. “Adventure Bound: Hunting: What Else?” by Mike Engster (Dorrance Publishing Co.)
8. “Cleopatra” by Stacy Schiff (Back Bay Books)
9. “Building Tulsa” by Michael Overall (Tulsa World)
10. “The Power of Meaning” by Emily Esfahani Smith (Broadway Books)
CHILDRENS/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Fang of Bonfire Crossing: Legends of the Lost Causes (Legends of the Lost Causes #2)” by Brad McLelland and Louis Sylvester (Henry Holt)
2. “Skeleton Tree” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic Inc.)
3. “The Crayons’ Christmas” by Drew Daywalt (Penguin Workshop)
4. “The Dinky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)
5. “Legends of the Lost Causes (Legends of the Lost Causes #1)” by Brad McLelland (Square Fish)
6. “Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14)” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
7. “Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition” by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin)
8. “Stretchy McHandsome” by Judy Schachner (Dial Books)
9. “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel)
10. “Charlie and the Christmas Kitty (Charlie the Ranch Dog)” by Ree Drummond (HarperCollins)