Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... EAST CENTRAL CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 600 PM CDT. * AT 515 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER JENKS, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. * LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... BIXBY... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... INOLA... KIEFER... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... ONETA... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 212 AND 227. A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH