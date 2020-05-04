Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas has led a bipartisan letter with 24 of his House colleagues asking that U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue expedite the agency’s beef pricing investigation to Congress.
Following the announcement of the USDA’s Packers and Stockyard Division investigation in August of 2019, Secretary Perdue, extended USDA’s investigation last month to determine the causes of divergence between live beef and box prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Beginning in the first few weeks of the crisis, cattlemen have seen prices drastically decline, with cattle futures falling 29% between the month of January and April, all the while beef prices increased on market shelves," members of Congress wrote. "While we do recognize the complexity of the beef markets generally, the devastating effect this has had on many of our constituents in the last few weeks is clear. This is of great concern to us for a variety of reasons but chief among them being the doubt it casts on our markets as a whole.
"When market participants begin to believe that markets are not competitive or transparent that suspicion has a dangerous industry-wide ripple effect. That is why we applaud you for expanding the ongoing investigation into the cattle market's reaction to the 2019 plant fire in Holcomb, Kansas, to encompass the more recent CV-19 related market concerns. This oversight role the agency plays is an immensely important one that helps ensure that our markets are equipped to function properly."
Lucas was joined in the letter by Oklahoma's other four U.S. representatives: Tom Cole, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern and Kendra Horn.
Lucas continues to be supportive of USDA’s actions of launching an investigation into beef pricing margins to determine if there is any evidence of price manipulation, collusion, restrictions of competition or any other unfair practices.
"The oversight role that USDA and the U.S. Department of Justice have over these markets is a key aspect of cultivating producer confidence in our markets," Lucas wrote. "Right now, that confidence is waning in the countryside and I hope that this letter prompts the Agency to release their findings as soon as possible.
"The Agency's report will provide much needed guidance and insight into what steps may need to be taken in order to ensure that the markets are functioning properly so we can work to put the trust of cattlemen and women across the country back into the markets. As a policy maker and a lifelong cattleman restoring faith in our markets is my top priority."
Featured video
Featured gallery: Bruce Plante cartoons, including UFO abduction during a pandemic