Oklahoma Gas and Electric has been honored nationally for its recovery efforts after major flooding last year.
Washington D.C.-based Edison Electric Institute gave OG&E two of the association’s Emergency Recovery Awards for outstanding power restoration efforts in May and June after flooding in Oklahoma and Arkansas and after severe storms hit Oklahoma in August.
The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. OG&E received the awards during EEI’s Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting in Tucson, Arizona.
After a wave of storms brought intense wind gusts and tornadoes in May and June, Oklahoma and Arkansas experienced historical flooding, resulting in 187,474 outages in OG&E’s service territory. Floodwaters up to 46 feet overtook three substations, cut off access to damaged equipment and turned OG&E’s Muskogee Power Plant into an island.
Crews restored service to 100 percent of customers within an average of four days after each storm, dedicating 34,496 man-hours to the recovery.
In August, another severe storm produced flash-flooding and damaging winds in central Oklahoma, resulting in 162,020 outages in OG&E’s service territory, the most the Oklahoma City metro area had seen since 2013. Within four days of the storm, crews restored service to 100 percent of customers, dedicating 46,144 man-hours to the recovery.
Based in Oklahoma City, OG&E is the state’s largest electric utility.