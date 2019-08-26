More than more than 300 local technology leaders will gather for continuing education and collaboration Wednesday at the Oklahoma IT Symposium at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th E. Ave.
The event is billed as the region's premier, single-day event designed for the IT executive community.
Steve Bradshaw, president and CEO of BOK Financial, and Governor Kevin Stitt will be keynote speakers at the symposium, which will feature executive panels, breakouts and networking opportunities.
At noon, the Oklahoma IT Symposium will announce $30,000 in charitable contributions to the community. Local non-profit, 501tech.net will receive $10,000, with an additional $10,000 donated to the charity of choice for the recipient of the Symposium’s lifetime achievement award. The final $10,000 will provide funding for local scholarships supporting computer science studies.