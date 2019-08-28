Oklahoma State at Oregon State 9:30 p.m. Friday, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Ore.
TV: FS1
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records (last season): OSU 7-6; Oregon State 2-10
Satellite: Sirius 119, XM 197
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
All-time series: First meeting
Brad Carl’s forecast: Mostly clear and pleasant. Kickoff temp: 800
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Quarterback battle
Questions have surrounded the quarterback position all summer long. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy will be forced to name a starter by game time, but expect both Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders both to see playing time Friday. This is an opportunity for one quarterback to separate himself from the other.
Second down | Key matchup
Oklahoma State defensive line vs. Oregon State offensive line
Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson averaged 115 yards per game last season. He’ll be running behind an experienced offensive line, while the Cowboys are bringing a defensive line to Corvallis that has a combined zero career starts.
Third down | Player to watch
Malcolm Rodriguez
Rodriguez started 10 games at safety last season, but he is listed as the starting linebacker heading into Friday. This will be an interesting game for Rodriguez in his new role.
Fourth down | Who wins and why?
Cowboys will run to opening victory
From Guerin Emig: I have no idea what Oklahoma State is getting out of the quarterbacks Friday night, but Chuba Hubbard against Oregon State’s plastic defense should be a sure thing. Hubbard and LD Brown pound away, and the Cowboys win methodically 40-26.