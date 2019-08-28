Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CRAIG...CREEK...NOWATA... OSAGE...OTTAWA...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK. * FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * A THUNDERSTORM COMPLEX IS EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA FROM EARLY TOMORROW MORNING THROUGH MIDDAY TOMORROW. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED WITH THESE THUNDERSTORMS, WITH AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ISOLATED AMOUNTS IN THE 4 TO 5 INCH RANGE POSSIBLE. WITH THE RECENT RAINFALL NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA HAS RECEIVED, THESE AMOUNTS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * REMEMBER, MOST FLOOD RELATED DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES AND FLOODING IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF WEATHER RELATED DEATHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&