OKLAHOMA STATE AT TULSA 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Chapman Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KXBL-99.5, KFAQ-1170
Online/streaming: http://okla.st/osutunein
Records: Oklahoma State 2-0; Tulsa 1-1
Last meeting: Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 59-24 on Aug. 31, 2017, in Stillwater.
All-time series: Oklahoma State leads 40-27-5
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast
Sunny at kickoff, 91°.
When Tulsa runs …
We’ve seen two extremes so far from the Golden Hurricane run game. In Week 1, Tulsa rushed for a program-worst minus-73 yards against a stout Michigan State defense. The next week, TU racked up 256 yards on the ground in a victory against San Jose State. The Hurricane will have to be closer to the latter to have a chance against Oklahoma State.
When Tulsa passes …
Zach Smith and TU’s pass game has improved every week as he knocks rust off from sitting out a year after transferring from Baylor. He went from 153 passing yards in Week 1 to 283 in Week 2, with a touchdown in both games. Sam Crawford Jr. has become Smith’s favorite target, leading TU with 14 receptions and 186 yards — 137 of which came last week against San Jose State.
When Oklahoma State passes …
Good things have happened when the Cowboys throw the ball. OSU has completed 42-of-56 pass attempts on the season. The Cowboys have eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions. They are averaging more than 300 yards passing per game and receiver Tylan Wallace can break free at any time. He has 10 catches for 272 yards and five TDs in two games.
When Oklahoma State runs …
Running back Chuba Hubbard broke for 221 yards in the season opener but only had eight rushing attempts against McNeese. The Cowboys are averaging 5.4 yards per carry with six rushing touchdowns. The Tulsa defense will dictate how much the Cowboys run or pass.
Coaching
Mike Gundy’s OSU teams are 3-0 against TU, scoring at least 59 points every time. He has two new coordinators since the last time he planned for the Golden Hurricane. Philip Montgomery also has a new man to try to slow down the OSU defense in Joseph Gillespie, whose defense has been stellar so far. Montgomery lost his only meeting with the Cowboys, 59-24, in 2017.
Special teams
OSU has only had three kickoffs returned, for an average of a little over 21 yards. The Golden Hurricane has averaged just under 22 yards in its four kickoff returns. The Cowboys have the veteran kicker in Matt Ammendola, but redshirt freshman Jacob Rainey has nailed both of his field goals (from 27 and 28 yards) for the Golden Hurricane.
Who wins and why
Cowboys will score on everybody
From Guerin Emig: Zach Smith looked like a totally different quarterback at San Jose State because TU’s offensive line provided time to throw. If the same happens against OSU, the Hurricane can score some points. I just don’t think he’ll have enough time to score enough points. The Cowboys are going to ring up touchdowns on everybody, TU’s above-average defense included. OSU 41, TU 24.
Hurricane can’t match OSU’s firepower
From Bill Haisten: For the TU defense, there is the opportunity to make a huge statement. There also will be opportunities for glaring failures because OSU’s Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard are elite playmakers. If Golden Hurricane defenders miss on a tackle attempt or blow a coverage, there’s a strong chance the Cowboys get a touchdown. From OSU at some point, there will be a flurry of TDs. A three-TDs-in-eight-minutes type of flurry. That results in tremendous pressure on the TU offense to counter with scoring possessions. Ultimately, that’s the difference in a 41-28 Cowboy victory. TU functions at a respectable level but just doesn’t have the passing-game firepower to prevail in a game like this.