Pos Player Ht. Wt. Hometown (School)
OL Cade Bennett 6-5 295 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Notre Dame Prep.)
LB Lamont Bishop 6-3 225 Country Club Hills, IL (Iowa Central C.C.)
CB Korie Black 6-0 165 Waco, Texas (Connally)
QB Ethan Bullock 6-4 200 Maitland, Fla. (City College-San Francisco)
LB Mason Cobb 6-0 225 Provo, Utah
QB Shane Illingworth 6-6 234 Norco, Calif.
DE Tyren Irby 6-3 235 Lake Cormorant, Miss. (NW Miss. C.C.)
DT Grant Mahon 6-4 270 Denton, Texas (Guyer)
S Zach Middleton 5-9 182 Tulsa (Bishop Kelley)
OL Monroe Mills 6-7 291 Columbia, Mo. (Father Tolton)
CB Jabbar Muhammad 5-9 163 DeSoto, Texas
WR Rashod Owens 6-1 185 San Antonio (Roosevelt)
WR Brennan Presley 5-7 160 Bixby
WR Matt Polk 6-4 210 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)
OL Trent Pullen 6-2 271 Waco, Texas (Connally)
CB Jordan Reagan 6-2 178 Bixby
LB Jeff Roberson 6-2 215 Choctaw
OL Eli Russ 6-5 305 Ardmore (Plainview)
S Nicolas Session 6-0 184 Salt Lake City (East)
TE Quinton Stewart 6-4 230 Salina, Kan. (Salina Central)
LB Cole Thompson 6-2 210 Norman