Pos Player Ht. Wt. Hometown (School)

OL Cade Bennett 6-5 295 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Notre Dame Prep.)

LB Lamont Bishop 6-3 225 Country Club Hills, IL (Iowa Central C.C.)

CB Korie Black 6-0 165 Waco, Texas (Connally)

QB Ethan Bullock 6-4 200 Maitland, Fla. (City College-San Francisco)

LB Mason Cobb 6-0 225 Provo, Utah

QB Shane Illingworth 6-6 234 Norco, Calif.

DE Tyren Irby 6-3 235 Lake Cormorant, Miss. (NW Miss. C.C.)

DT Grant Mahon 6-4 270 Denton, Texas (Guyer)

S Zach Middleton 5-9 182 Tulsa (Bishop Kelley)

OL Monroe Mills 6-7 291 Columbia, Mo. (Father Tolton)

CB Jabbar Muhammad 5-9 163 DeSoto, Texas

WR Rashod Owens 6-1 185 San Antonio (Roosevelt)

WR Brennan Presley 5-7 160 Bixby

WR Matt Polk 6-4 210 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)

OL Trent Pullen 6-2 271 Waco, Texas (Connally)

CB Jordan Reagan 6-2 178 Bixby

LB Jeff Roberson 6-2 215 Choctaw

OL Eli Russ 6-5 305 Ardmore (Plainview)

S Nicolas Session 6-0 184 Salt Lake City (East)

TE Quinton Stewart 6-4 230 Salina, Kan. (Salina Central)

LB Cole Thompson 6-2 210 Norman

