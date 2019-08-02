The Oklahoma State football fall camp is underway and fans have a chance to interact with the OSU football and Cowgirl soccer teams in Gallagher-Iba Arena during Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday.
The northeast and southeast entries to the arena will open at 1:30 p.m. with the event scheduled to run from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30. Parking will be open throughout campus Saturday.
Free posters for both teams will be available in the east lobby. The teams will be located in the concourse and football coach Mike Gundy will be in the O-Club.
Free caricature drawings, free face painting, a trick roper and a balloon artist will all be available during the event. Fans will also have a chance to take photos with Pistol Pete and members of the OSU spirit squad.