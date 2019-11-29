NEW YORK — Oklahoma State closed the first half with an 18-1 run capped by Thomas Dziagwa’s 3-pointer with 2 seconds left Friday night to take control and rolled to a 78-37 victory over Mississippi in the championship game of the NIT Preseason Tip-Off.
OSU (6-0) was up 16-14 with 6:56 left in the half when it broke open the game with its run. The Cowboys then kept their foot on the gas pedal, outscoring the Rebels (5-1) 44-22 in the second half.
OSU’s defense held Ole Miss to 26% shooting from the field (15-of-58).
Four Cowboys scored in double figures: Cameron McGriff (15), Yor Anei (14), Lindy Waters (14) and Dziagwa (11). Anei also had nine rebounds and four blocks.
Next, OSU hosts Georgetown at 7 p.m. Wednesday.