G John Lucas III, 2004-05
8 games (6-2)
13.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.1 apg
Lucas transferred to OSU from Baylor looking for stability and postseason success. He made a Final Four and a Sweet Sixteen in two seasons, scoring in double digits in seven of eight NCAA Tournament games.
One Shining Moment: The shot. Trailing by one against a one-loss Saint Joseph’s team in the 2004 Elite Eight in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Lucas caught a pass from Joey Graham and sank a 3-pointer in the final seconds to win the game 64-62 and send the Cowboys to the Final Four in San Antonio.
G Randy Rutherford, 1993-95
9 games (6-3)
16.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.6 apg
No Cowboy has attempted more 3-pointers in the NCAA Tournament, as Rutherford averaged 7.9 per game and shot pretty well, too (39.4 percent). He was part of a Final Four team as a senior and, as a junior, scored 28 points in a first-round win over New Mexico State.
One Shining Moment: The No. 4-seeded Cowboys went to Meadowlands Arena for the Sweet Sixteen, but Rutherford’s 23 points and 11 rebounds helped them defeat a top-seeded Wake Forest team led by Randolph Childress and Tim Duncan.
F Byron Houston, 1991-92
6 games (4-2)
19.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.7 apg
Houston never got past the Sweet Sixteen, but he was the most prolific scorer on coach Eddie Sutton’s first two teams. His career ended when the Cowboys ran into the Fab Five Michigan team in 1992, a unit that limited Houston to four points.
One Shining Moment: Let’s call it “one shining weekend.” As the leader of the second-seeded team, Houston was as good as anyone during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. He scored 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting against Georgia Southern and 27 on 8-of-11 shooting against Tulane.
C Bob Kurland, 1945-46
6 games (4-2)
22.8 ppg
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member was the on-court leader for Oklahoma A&M’s back-to-back national championship teams. Kurland helped the Aggies defeat Utah, Arkansas and New York University in 1945 and Baylor, California and North Carolina in 1946 en route to the titles. He scored at least 18 points in every game.
One Shining Moment: Without a full complement of statistics, it’s hard to gain a full picture of Kurland’s dominance. But consider this: In the 1945 NCAA Tournament, Kurland scored 72 of Oklahoma A&M’s 139 points — including 29 of 52 in the win over Cal and 23 of 43 in a three-point win over North Carolina.
C Bryant Reeves, 1992-95
12 games (8-4)
18.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.3 bpg
It’s hard to imagine Reeves and Kurland on a court together, but for this exercise, both centers have to be included. Reeves has played in more tournament games, scored more points and grabbed more rebounds than any player in Oklahoma State history. He averaged 22.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during OSU’s 1995 Final Four run.
One Shining Moment: At an open Final Four practice in Seattle, Big Country gave fans a show — accidentally — by shattering a backboard.
Coach
Henry Iba, 1945-46, 1949, 1951, 1953-54, 1958, 1965
22 NCAA Tournament games (15-7)
His 15-7 record in NCAA Tournament games leaves out two NIT final fours from when the tournament held more prestige. But Iba, who coached at Oklahoma A&M/OSU from 1934-70, created the tradition of Oklahoma State basketball. The team won two national championships and finished runner-up for a third in 1949, when Iba’s squad fell to Adolph Rupp and Kentucky.
One Shining Moment: In 1946, the eighth year of the NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma A&M became the first school to win consecutive championships by defeating North Carolina 43-40. OSU is one of seven programs to win back-to-back titles. Kentucky, San Francisco, Cincinnati, UCLA, Duke and Florida are the others.