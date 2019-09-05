Oklahoma State vs. McNeese State 6 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Online/streaming: http://okla.st/osutunein
Records: Oklahoma State 1-0; McNeese State 1-0
All-time series: First meeting
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast
Sunny, 96°
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Will Dru Brown see the field?
Coach Mike Gundy went with the redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders at quarterback to start the season opener. Sanders played well enough to play the entire game until Brown checked in with 1:19 remaining. Will the graduate transfer get a chance to play meaningful minutes Saturday?
Second down | Key matchup
Tylan Wallace vs. Trevor Begue
OSU’s Tylan Wallace and McNeese State’s Trevor Begue had solid games to start the season. Wallace had five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns at Oregon State. Begue caught three passes for 50 yards and two TDs against Southern. Who will get the better of the opposing defense this week?
Third down | Player to watch
Spencer Sanders
Sanders threw for 203 yards and three TDs on 19-of-24 passing in his college debut. He also rushed for 109 yards. Fans are excited about Sanders’ future in Stillwater after watching his first game, but it was only one game. Sanders, however, should have a similar game against the McNeese defense.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
What happens with OSU’s quarterbacks?
From Bill Haisten: During the preseason, coach Mike Gundy said he would play two quarterbacks during the Cowboys’ three nonconference games. At Oregon State, however, redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders got every meaningful snap and responded with 19-of-24 passing and 109 rushing yards. During Saturday’s mismatch with an FCS opponent (Sterlin Gilbert-coached McNeese), will Gundy want to get an extended look at backup QB Dru Brown? As OSU wins 63-10, it will be interesting to see how Gundy manages his QBs — and to see how many carries Chuba Hubbard needs to reach the 100-yard mark.