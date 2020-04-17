OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is spending millions of dollars on personal protective equipment from as far away as China, but orders — particularly of critical N95 masks — have been delayed.
“We’ve got small ones to come, big ones to come,” said Gino DeMarco, the state’s PPE supply chain leader.
“We’ve had big shipments on some things like gloves. We picked up 3.8 million gloves the other day, another 2 million gloves today,” he said Wednesday. “But what we haven’t seen are the big shipments of the N95 masks, which are certainly one of the things that we’re focused on.
“I would say I would be comfortable if I had a million N95 masks in the warehouse. Right now, I’m hovering at about 10% of that, so I’d like to have a whole lot more.”
