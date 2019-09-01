First down ¦ Story of the game
New faces yield strong results
There were two high-profile debuts for Oklahoma on Sunday night — Jalen Hurts at quarterback and Alex Grinch coordinating the defense. Both went very well.
Hurts, the heir to Kyler Murray running Lincoln Riley’s offense, was as accurate as predecessors Murray and Baker Mayfield throwing the ball. What changed was Riley’s willingness to run his quarterback, whether on draws, counters or zone reads. That led Hurts to a 332-yard night passing and another 176 yards on the ground.
Grinch had his defense playing as aggressively as he promised it would, especially in the front seven. The Sooners didn’t get the takeaways they wanted, but they flew to the ball and tackled once they got there.
Second down ¦ Matchup that mattered
OU defense vs. D’Eriq King
The playmaking quarterback was Houston’s best hope to hang in. He needed to get loose on the run and improvise outside the pocket. The Sooners didn’t let him do much of either.
Middle linebacker Kenneth Murray had the most to do with that. The Big 12 preseason Defensive Player of the Year played in a frenzy, tracking King wherever he went and dropping him several times in the process.
King engineered one touchdown drive over nine first-half possessions. He got the Cougars in the end zone on his second series of the third quarter, though three personal fouls by the defense were as big a factor in that as King.
Third down ¦ Game MVP
Jalen Hurts
The numbers — 508 yards and 6 touchdowns total — stand out. But consider the little things from Sunday night…
Hurts checked down to H-back Jeremiah Hall when primary target CeeDee Lamb was covered deeper downfield. That sparked a second-quarter touchdown drive.
Hurts checked to Trey Sermon when primary target Nick Basquine was covered to set up a pre-halftime field goal try.
Hurts spotted Lamb 15 yards behind the secondary just as he was starting a second-quarter scramble, and found Charleston Rambo on a run-pass option to open a third-quarter TD drive.
The Alabama transfer has obvious physical gifts. Sunday night, he also displayed a quarterback’s presence.
Fourth down ¦ What’s next
Mismatch at Owen Field
South Dakota comes to Norman next Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The game should be decided by 6:15. The Coyotes are an FCS team. They aren’t a bad one. They lost their season opener Saturday to FCS No. 25 Montana 31-17, and they went 8-5 in 2017.
But moving up a level to face the Sooners? That won’t be pretty at all. Put it this way: Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns on the South Dakota defense Saturday. Imagine the damage Hurts and OU’s receivers might do.