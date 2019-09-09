An Okmulgee man was jailed for allegedly shoplifting from an Owasso retailer.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Kohl’s, where loss-prevention employees reported that a male suspect stole merchandise valued at $418 and fled in a gray Dodge pickup toward U.S. 169, according to the police report.
It states that an officer pulled over the vehicle at the 7300 block on the highway and made contact with the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Michael Charles Hicks. He was later identified by Kohl’s staff as the person who had committed the theft.
During the traffic stop, police located the stolen merchandise inside Hicks’ pickup truck. They also found drug paraphernalia inside the car, and a records check revealed an outstanding warrant for Hicks’ arrest from Rogers County.
Hicks was arrested and transported to Tulsa County Jail on counts of petit larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $750, with a court date of Thursday, Sept. 12.